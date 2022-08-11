Dr. Anthony Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Nguyen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their fellowship with University of California- Irvine College of Medicine
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (725) 241-0291Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Boulder City Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
Dr. Nguyen is professional and very knowledgable. He is easy to talk with and answered all my questions and concerns.
- University of California- Irvine College of Medicine
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.