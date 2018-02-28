Dr. Anthony Nikko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nikko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Nikko, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Nikko, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Lifeway Dermatology1001 West Loop S Ste 813, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 960-1311
Nikko Cosmetic Surgery Center4707 Eigel St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 960-1311
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the start of the consultation 2 the completion of my rhinoplasty surgery everything was so professional ,informative and very clean After rhinoplasty surgery I did not have any swelling no need to take my pain medication because I'm not in pain I feel like I can go to work tomorrow this is just unbelievable I Am So Satisfied and this is not my first cosmetic surgery but I have used other doctors this is by for most the best
About Dr. Anthony Nikko, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1962649491
Education & Certifications
- Gulf South Med Surg Inst
- Baylor
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Nikko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nikko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nikko works at
Dr. Nikko has seen patients for Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nikko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Nikko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nikko.
