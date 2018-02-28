See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Anthony Nikko, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (116)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Nikko, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Nikko works at Nikko Cosmetic Surgery Ct in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifeway Dermatology
    1001 West Loop S Ste 813, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 960-1311
  2. 2
    Nikko Cosmetic Surgery Center
    4707 Eigel St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 960-1311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 28, 2018
    From the start of the consultation 2 the completion of my rhinoplasty surgery everything was so professional ,informative and very clean After rhinoplasty surgery I did not have any swelling no need to take my pain medication because I'm not in pain I feel like I can go to work tomorrow this is just unbelievable I Am So Satisfied and this is not my first cosmetic surgery but I have used other doctors this is by for most the best
    Feb 28, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Nikko, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Nikko, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962649491
    Education & Certifications

    • Gulf South Med Surg Inst
    • Baylor
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Nikko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nikko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nikko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nikko works at Nikko Cosmetic Surgery Ct in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nikko’s profile.

    Dr. Nikko has seen patients for Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nikko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Nikko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nikko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nikko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nikko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

