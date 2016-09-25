Dr. Anthony Nottage, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nottage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Nottage, DDS
Overview
Dr. Anthony Nottage, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina.
Dr. Nottage works at
Locations
Anthony F. Nottage, III, DDS3608 N Elm St Ste B, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 252-3529
Carolina Smiles3818 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 656-8094
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Nottage! He will do whatever he can to make your visits comfortable. He listens to your questions and answers them. Always in a positive and friendly mood. Will not do work on you that is not warranted. Have been going there for years and not had any problems with the work he does. Very honest and will always make sure you are satisfied with your dental treatment and work that you have had. The whole staff is great to work with!
About Dr. Anthony Nottage, DDS
- Dentistry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1790901858
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina
