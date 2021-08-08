Dr. Anthony Nuara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Nuara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Nuara, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Dr. Nuara works at
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale14275 N 87th St Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 905-8485
-
2
Glendale18699 N 67th Ave Ste 220, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 905-8485
-
3
Dermatology Specialists1890 E Florence Blvd Ste 4, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (520) 374-2960
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nuara?
Dr. Nuara is friendly, compassionate and skilled. He went above and beyond in helping me with my dermatological conditions. I refer friends and family to him as well. Great dermatologist.
About Dr. Anthony Nuara, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1912160482
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas|UT Southwestern/Parkland Hosp
- St John's Mercy Med Ctr/St Louis U
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nuara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nuara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nuara works at
Dr. Nuara has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Herpes Simplex Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nuara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.