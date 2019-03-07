Dr. Anthony Oliva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Oliva, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Oliva, MD
Dr. Anthony Oliva, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliva's Office Locations
- 1 4100 Medical Ctr Dr Ste 117, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 634-3399
- 2 4000 Medical Center Dr Ste 117, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 634-3399
-
3
Upstate Surgical Group PC5100 W Taft Rd Ste 2E, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 634-3399
-
4
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 448-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner, goes the extra mile to pursue causes of complications, brings in many team members and lets everyone do their job. Really listens to and respects patients.
About Dr. Anthony Oliva, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1093775330
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Oliva has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.