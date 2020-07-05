See All Podiatrists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Anthony Olivieri, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Olivieri, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (21)
Map Pin Small Staten Island, NY
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Olivieri, DPM

Dr. Anthony Olivieri, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Olivieri works at Anthony D Olivieri DPM in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
4.8 (456)
View Profile
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
4.9 (75)
View Profile

Dr. Olivieri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primecare Medical Service PC
    3371 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 948-4246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Olivieri?

    Jul 05, 2020
    I think he is an amazing dr. Staff is great. Office hours are also awesome. You never have to wait long. He is Caring and a great podiatrist!!
    Maria Kapp — Jul 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Olivieri, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Olivieri, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Olivieri to family and friends

    Dr. Olivieri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Olivieri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Olivieri, DPM.

    About Dr. Anthony Olivieri, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144319864
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Olivieri, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olivieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olivieri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olivieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olivieri works at Anthony D Olivieri DPM in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Olivieri’s profile.

    Dr. Olivieri has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olivieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivieri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Olivieri, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.