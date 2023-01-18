See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Anthony Orio, MD

Orthopedics
4.7 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Orio, MD

Dr. Anthony Orio, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Syracuse, NY. 

Dr. Orio works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists
    5719 Widewaters Pkwy Ste 3, Syracuse, NY 13214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 251-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crouse Hospital
  • Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
  • Oneida Health Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Arthritis
Hip Arthritis
McMurray's Test
Arthritis
Hip Arthritis

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
MAKOplasty® Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Elderplan
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HealthNow New York, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Lifetime Benefit Solutions
    • MagnaCare
    • Martin's Point
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    About Dr. Anthony Orio, MD

    • Orthopedics
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821330176
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Orio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orio works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Orio’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Orio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

