See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (50)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD

Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Owusu works at Next Generation Orthopedic and Spine Institute - Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX, The Woodlands, TX, San Antonio, TX, Shavano Park, TX and Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Bryan, MD
Dr. William Bryan, MD
4.8 (25)
View Profile
Dr. Stephen Incavo, MD
Dr. Stephen Incavo, MD
4.2 (59)
View Profile
Dr. Taylor Brown, MD
Dr. Taylor Brown, MD
4.8 (35)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist.

Dr. Owusu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Hospital for Specialized Surgery
    5445 La Branch St, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 432-7010
  2. 2
    Pearland
    2950 Cullen Blvd Ste 101, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 432-7010
  3. 3
    The Woodlands
    25440 Interstate 45, The Woodlands, TX 77386 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 432-7010
  4. 4
    San Antonio
    12758 Cimarron Path Ste 126, San Antonio, TX 78249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-8844
  5. 5
    Next Generation Orthopedic & Spine Institute
    13409 Nw Military Hwy, Shavano Park, TX 78231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 763-7149
  6. 6
    Houston/Woodlands
    200 Valley Wood Dr Ste A300, Spring, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 402-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Strain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Owusu?

    Apr 23, 2022
    Had a great surgery that helped me tremendously. He does great work! The office staff is pretty dysfunctional and every visit I don’t get seen until about 45 minutes after my appointment time. They have some really big administrative things they need to get fixed. However, I will say for surgery I want a very skilled surgeon. He is certainly that!
    — Apr 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Owusu to family and friends

    Dr. Owusu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Owusu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD.

    About Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871751602
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Back Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owusu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owusu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owusu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Owusu works at Next Generation Orthopedic and Spine Institute - Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX, The Woodlands, TX, San Antonio, TX, Shavano Park, TX and Spring, TX. View the full addresses on Dr. Owusu’s profile.

    Dr. Owusu has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owusu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Owusu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owusu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owusu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owusu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.