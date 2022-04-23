Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owusu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD
Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Owusu works at
Dr. Owusu's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Hospital for Specialized Surgery5445 La Branch St, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (832) 432-7010
-
2
Pearland2950 Cullen Blvd Ste 101, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 432-7010
-
3
The Woodlands25440 Interstate 45, The Woodlands, TX 77386 Directions (832) 432-7010
-
4
San Antonio12758 Cimarron Path Ste 126, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 615-8844
-
5
Next Generation Orthopedic & Spine Institute13409 Nw Military Hwy, Shavano Park, TX 78231 Directions (210) 763-7149
-
6
Houston/Woodlands200 Valley Wood Dr Ste A300, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (832) 402-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Owusu?
Had a great surgery that helped me tremendously. He does great work! The office staff is pretty dysfunctional and every visit I don’t get seen until about 45 minutes after my appointment time. They have some really big administrative things they need to get fixed. However, I will say for surgery I want a very skilled surgeon. He is certainly that!
About Dr. Anthony Owusu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1871751602
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute
- Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- University Of Maryland
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owusu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owusu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owusu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owusu works at
Dr. Owusu has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owusu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Owusu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owusu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owusu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owusu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.