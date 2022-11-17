Dr. Anthony Pachelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pachelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Pachelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Pachelli, MD
Dr. Anthony Pachelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Pachelli works at
Dr. Pachelli's Office Locations
-
1
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pachelli?
I shattered my femur. Not broke, shattered. I was brought in via ambulance on the last day of a 48 hour on call shift for him, and he stayed hours past when he normally would have left to work late into the night putting it back together with hardware. Today I walk at least 3 miles a day, climb a 100 flights of stairs a week, and can ride bicycles with my kids because of Dr. Pachelli's hard work.
About Dr. Anthony Pachelli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1699753129
Education & Certifications
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
- Shriners Hosp Cripled Chdn
- Wesley Medical Center
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pachelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pachelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pachelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pachelli works at
Dr. Pachelli has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pachelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pachelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pachelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pachelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pachelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.