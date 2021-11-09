Overview of Dr. Anthony Padula, MD

Dr. Anthony Padula, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Padula works at Northern California Arthritis Center in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.