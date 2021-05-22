Overview

Dr. Anthony Papadopoulos, MD is a Dermatologist in Sparta, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.



Dr. Papadopoulos works at Advanced Dermatology Associates of Sussex County PC in Sparta, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.