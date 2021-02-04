Dr. Anthony Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Patterson, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Patterson, MD
Dr. Anthony Patterson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
Regional One Health Pharmacy East6555 Quince Rd, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 515-5704
UT Medical Group Inc7945 Wolf River Blvd Ste 320, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 866-8541
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patterson used to treat my kidney stones. He was very good with a good bedside manner. I recommend Dr. Patterson.
About Dr. Anthony Patterson, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- U Tenn|University Tenn
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
