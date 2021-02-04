Overview of Dr. Anthony Patterson, MD

Dr. Anthony Patterson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.



Dr. Patterson works at Regional One Health Pharmacy East in Memphis, TN with other offices in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.