Dr. Anthony Perkins, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (33)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anthony Perkins, MD

Dr. Anthony Perkins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Eye & Ear Infirmary

Dr. Perkins works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY with other offices in Short Hills, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tribeca Retina Specialist PC
    77 WORTH ST, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 966-3901
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Plastic Surgery of Short Hills
    1046 S Orange Ave, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 379-0101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Nyack Hospital
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Anthony Perkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720353725
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • McGill
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Bishop's University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

