Dr. Anthony Perri, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Perri, MD is a Dermatologist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Perri works at
Locations
Perri Dermatology PLLC4015 Interstate 45 N Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 522-4966
Perri Dermatology, PLLC9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 305, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 943-2749
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicare
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome. always greets me by name and ask me my concerns, does his skin checks and leaves.
About Dr. Anthony Perri, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003010687
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perri has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perri speaks Spanish.
351 patients have reviewed Dr. Perri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.