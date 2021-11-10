See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Anthony Perry, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (3)
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Perry, MD

Dr. Anthony Perry, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Perry works at Rush University Senior Care in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perry's Office Locations

    Geriatric Care Partners
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 955, Chicago, IL 60612 (312) 942-7030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Nausea
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Nausea

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Cough
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Obesity
Overweight
Polyuria
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 10, 2021
    Very good.
    — Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Anthony Perry, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689623803
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perry works at Rush University Senior Care in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Perry’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

