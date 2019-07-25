Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Peterson, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology & DMG Aesthetics2155 City Gate Ln Ste 225, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 547-5040
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?
Excellent, caring doctor
About Dr. Anthony Peterson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1144424649
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.