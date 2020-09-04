See All General Surgeons in Jackson, MS
Dr. Anthony Petro, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (21)
Map Pin Small Jackson, MS
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Petro, MD

Dr. Anthony Petro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Petro works at Surgical Clinic Associates in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Petro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Clinic Associates, PA
    501 Marshall St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 948-1411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 04, 2020
    Dr Petro did my adreanalectomy this week. It could not have gone better. He is an excellent surgeon in my opinion. I appreciate his transparency about his experience and the procedure. I can't thank him and his team enough!! Many thanks!!
    P. Booker — Sep 04, 2020
    About Dr. Anthony Petro, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487769154
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Mississippi
    • Vanderbilt University
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    • Mississippi State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Petro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petro works at Surgical Clinic Associates in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Petro’s profile.

    Dr. Petro has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Petro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

