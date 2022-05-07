See All General Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Anthony Picone, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Picone, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (15)
Map Pin Small Buffalo, NY
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Picone, MD

Dr. Anthony Picone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester.

They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Lung Cancer and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alejandro Bribriesco, MD
Dr. Alejandro Bribriesco, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Linda Wang, MD
Dr. Linda Wang, MD
4.4 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Christopher Siegel, MD
Dr. Christopher Siegel, MD
4.5 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Picone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    100 College Pkwy Ste 290, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 845-2900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Lung Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Lung Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Picone?

    May 07, 2022
    Dr. Picone has been terrific about explaining his diagnoses, treatment, and opinions, and doing so in language that is easy to understand. I appreciate the time he takes ascertaining that I understand and am comfortable with what we are discussing, and that he completely answers my questions. Yes, there are often long waits, which can be frustrating and annoying. However, when he does see you, you have his complete attention.
    SHB-- Buffalo, NY — May 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Picone, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Picone, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Picone to family and friends

    Dr. Picone's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Picone

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Picone, MD.

    About Dr. Anthony Picone, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275597338
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Picone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Picone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Picone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Picone has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Lung Cancer and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Picone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Picone, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.