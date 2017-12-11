Dr. Anthony Pilavas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilavas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Pilavas, MD
Dr. Anthony Pilavas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.
John A. Pilavas MD Pllc2509 31st Ave, Astoria, NY 11106 Directions (718) 204-5100
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Pilavas is a great Doctor . Eyes are very important especially since I come from a mom with a history of eye problems. I find his knowledge and love for his field as well as temperament make him my choice in an eye surgeon.
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
Dr. Pilavas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilavas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilavas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pilavas has seen patients for Drusen, Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pilavas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pilavas speaks Greek.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilavas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilavas.
