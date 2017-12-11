See All Ophthalmologists in Astoria, NY
Dr. Anthony Pilavas, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Pilavas, MD

Dr. Anthony Pilavas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Pilavas works at ANTHONY I PILAVAS, M.D. in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Pilavas' Office Locations

    John A. Pilavas MD Pllc
    2509 31st Ave, Astoria, NY 11106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 204-5100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Anthony Pilavas, MD

    Ophthalmology
    42 years of experience
    • 42 years of experience
    English, Greek
    1417065657
    • 1417065657
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Pilavas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilavas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pilavas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pilavas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pilavas works at ANTHONY I PILAVAS, M.D. in Astoria, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pilavas’s profile.

    Dr. Pilavas has seen patients for Drusen, Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pilavas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilavas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilavas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilavas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilavas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

