Overview of Dr. Anthony Pilavas, MD

Dr. Anthony Pilavas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Pilavas works at ANTHONY I PILAVAS, M.D. in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.