Overview

Dr. Anthony Popek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Popek works at Town & Country Family Phys in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.