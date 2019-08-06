See All Dermatologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Anthony Porter, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anthony Porter, MD is a Dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Porter works at Porter Premiere Dermatology And Surgery Center in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Porter Premiere Dermatology And Surgery Center
    1515 W Nasa Blvd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 308-0659
    Premiere Medical Aesthetics
    6032 Farcenda Pl Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 608-8160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 06, 2019
    Dr Porter correctly diagnosed and treated me for acute dermatitis and skin cancer. His treatment was very effective, and I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of a dermatologist. Great staff, short wait time, caring and efficient professionals.
    M. White — Aug 06, 2019
    About Dr. Anthony Porter, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013957133
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med University Sc College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Porter works at Porter Premiere Dermatology And Surgery Center in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Porter’s profile.

    Dr. Porter has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

