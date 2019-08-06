Dr. Anthony Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Porter, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Porter, MD is a Dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Porter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Porter Premiere Dermatology And Surgery Center1515 W Nasa Blvd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 308-0659
-
2
Premiere Medical Aesthetics6032 Farcenda Pl Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 608-8160
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porter?
Dr Porter correctly diagnosed and treated me for acute dermatitis and skin cancer. His treatment was very effective, and I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of a dermatologist. Great staff, short wait time, caring and efficient professionals.
About Dr. Anthony Porter, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1013957133
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter works at
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.