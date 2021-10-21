See All Cardiologists in Glendale, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Pozun, DO

Cardiology
4.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Pozun, DO

Dr. Anthony Pozun, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Pozun works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Pozun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CVC Arrowhead Office
    18700 N 64th Dr Ste 101, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 867-8644
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Modern Vascular Glendale
    11851 N 51st Ave Ste F140, Glendale, AZ 85304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 362-3035
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Pozun Cardiovascular Specialists PLLC
    6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 270, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 765-2800
  4. 4
    Modern Vascular Surprise
    14733 W Mountain View Blvd Bldg F, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 892-0917
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 21, 2021
    I've been a patient of his for the past 8 years and he has been great. He listens, advises and establishes pro active approaches to maintaining healthy heart and vascular systems.
    Steve — Oct 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Pozun, DO
    About Dr. Anthony Pozun, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275580755
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Residency
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
