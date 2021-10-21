Overview of Dr. Anthony Pozun, DO

Dr. Anthony Pozun, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Pozun works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.