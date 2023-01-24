Dr. Anthony Pozzessere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pozzessere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Pozzessere, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Pozzessere, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Jl Surgical LLC245 E Main St Ste 2, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Directions (201) 327-0220
Valley Medical Group- Cardiac Specialty223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-8000
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Cigna
- Medicare
"Dr. Pozzessere is very down to earth. He explained what needed to be done and put me at ease. I highly recommend him."
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- The Valley Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Saint Joseph's University
- General Surgery
Dr. Pozzessere accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pozzessere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pozzessere has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pozzessere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pozzessere speaks Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Pozzessere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pozzessere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pozzessere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pozzessere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.