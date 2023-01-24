See All General Surgeons in Ramsey, NJ
Dr. Anthony Pozzessere, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (95)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Pozzessere, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Pozzessere works at Asp Surgical LLC in Ramsey, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jl Surgical LLC
    245 E Main St Ste 2, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 327-0220
    Valley Medical Group- Cardiac Specialty
    223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 447-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Pelvic Abscess
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 24, 2023
    "Dr. Pozzessere is very down to earth. He explained what needed to be done and put me at ease. I highly recommend him."
    Paul S. — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Anthony Pozzessere, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • The Valley Hospital
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Pozzessere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pozzessere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pozzessere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pozzessere has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pozzessere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Pozzessere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pozzessere.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pozzessere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pozzessere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

