Dr. Anthony Propst, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Dr. Anthony Propst, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Women's Hospital - Harvard

Dr. Propst works at Texas Fertility Center in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Fertility Center- Round Rock
    16040 Park Valley Dr Bldg 1, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4518
    Texas Fertility Center
    6500 N Mopac Expy Ste 1200, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-4805

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Female Infertility
Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Female Infertility
Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening

Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Reversal Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 21, 2022
    My husband and I could not say enough good things about Dr. Propst, his staff and collogues. When we first came to TFC we were still trying to wrap our heads around the idea that we were most likely going to have to rely on IVF if we wanted to have children of our own. Dr. Propst was very clear, straightforward and empathetic. He answered every question we had and was confident in his recommendation to move forward. Everything went so smoothly throughout the entire process and our expectations were appropriately managed the entire time. Each appointment we left feeling confident and heard, every question answered, all calls timely and never rushed. Now here we are almost into our second trimester! It was such an amazing experience and will 100% be team Propst/TFC for our next!
    About Dr. Anthony Propst, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • English
    • 1336114305
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital - Harvard
    • David Grant Med Ctr|David Grant Medical Center - Travis Air Force Base
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Propst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Propst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Propst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Propst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Propst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Propst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Propst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Propst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

