Dr. Anthony Propst, MD
Dr. Anthony Propst, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Women's Hospital - Harvard
Texas Fertility Center- Round Rock16040 Park Valley Dr Bldg 1, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 276-4518
Texas Fertility Center6500 N Mopac Expy Ste 1200, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 503-4805
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband and I could not say enough good things about Dr. Propst, his staff and collogues. When we first came to TFC we were still trying to wrap our heads around the idea that we were most likely going to have to rely on IVF if we wanted to have children of our own. Dr. Propst was very clear, straightforward and empathetic. He answered every question we had and was confident in his recommendation to move forward. Everything went so smoothly throughout the entire process and our expectations were appropriately managed the entire time. Each appointment we left feeling confident and heard, every question answered, all calls timely and never rushed. Now here we are almost into our second trimester! It was such an amazing experience and will 100% be team Propst/TFC for our next!
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- Brigham and Women's Hospital - Harvard
- David Grant Med Ctr|David Grant Medical Center - Travis Air Force Base
Dr. Propst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
