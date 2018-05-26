Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Quinn, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Quinn, MD
Dr. Anthony Quinn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Quinn's Office Locations
- 1 2831 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 688-0921
Desert Highlands Care Center1081 Kathleen Ave, Kingman, AZ 86401 Directions (928) 753-5580
Sun West Choice Healthcare & Rehab14002 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 584-6161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
The best I have e er had... Staff is horrible makes up lies about you.... Dr. Is truly my best very patient and gets involved in and your situation... Staff must go!!!! If I have to choose no stars it would be none for the staff that answers the phone and takes your schedule I have seen dr. Anthony Quinn for many years and he is truly truly amazing I have seen him some for many years I never had a problem... Staff is truly horrible and treats you like you're nobody staff must Go... Dr. Amazing
About Dr. Anthony Quinn, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
