Dr. Anthony Raynes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Raynes, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Raynes, MD
Dr. Anthony Raynes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Raynes works at
Dr. Raynes' Office Locations
-
1
Anthony R. Raynes M.d. PC15 Carlton St, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 390-1204
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raynes?
DR. Raynes is the best psychiatrist there could ever be. He is compassionate, gentle, patient, empathetic to the most genuine degree. Not only is he more than qualified but he is relatable on a personal level. With his charming and calming British accent, he has a way of connecting with you, making you feel comfortable enough to open up. I have been under his care for nearly 10 years now and I don't think I could ever see anyone else. He has always lead me in the right direction. I am grateful.
About Dr. Anthony Raynes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1871507145
Education & Certifications
- MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raynes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raynes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raynes works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Raynes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raynes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.