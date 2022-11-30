Overview

Dr. Anthony Rieder, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Rieder works at Alliance ENT & Hearing Center in Wauwatosa, WI with other offices in Franklin, WI, Milwaukee, WI and Brookfield, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.