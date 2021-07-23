Overview of Dr. Anthony Rizzo, MD

Dr. Anthony Rizzo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Rizzo works at Hillcrest Medical Building 2 in Mayfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.