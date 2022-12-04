Dr. Anthony Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Roberts, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Roberts, MD
Dr. Anthony Roberts, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MILWAUKEE COUNTY MEDICAL COMPLEX / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
The Lasik Vision Institute LLC9715 Medical Center Dr Ste 502, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 279-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely happy with Dr. Roberts. He is great doctor, wonderful, amazing and competent. I consider myself lucky to be his patient. Everyone in the office is very friendly and professional. I recommend him gladly to my friends and my family. EZ
About Dr. Anthony Roberts, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MILWAUKEE COUNTY MEDICAL COMPLEX / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.