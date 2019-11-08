Dr. Rocha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Rocha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Rocha, MD
Dr. Anthony Rocha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Rocha works at
Dr. Rocha's Office Locations
-
1
East Side Clinical Laboratory387 Waterman Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 438-2780
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rocha?
I went to DR. Rocha for over 20 years ,before we moved away. He is a great DR. and person, highly recommend. Very smart and compassionate.
About Dr. Anthony Rocha, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1386655710
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rocha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rocha works at
Dr. Rocha speaks Portuguese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.