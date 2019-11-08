See All Internal Medicine Doctors in East Providence, RI
Dr. Anthony Rocha, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (18)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Rocha, MD

Dr. Anthony Rocha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Rocha works at Anthony V Rocha MD Inc in East Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rocha's Office Locations

    East Side Clinical Laboratory
    387 Waterman Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 438-2780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anxiety
Overweight
Gout
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety
Overweight
Gout
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Rash
Ringworm
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 08, 2019
    I went to DR. Rocha for over 20 years ,before we moved away. He is a great DR. and person, highly recommend. Very smart and compassionate.
    — Nov 08, 2019
    About Dr. Anthony Rocha, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1386655710
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

