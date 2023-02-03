Dr. Anthony Romano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Romano, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Romano, DPM
Dr. Anthony Romano, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They completed their residency with Franciscan Foot &amp; Ankle Institute
Dr. Romano works at
Dr. Romano's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 102, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 732-2196
-
2
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 732-2192Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romano?
I feel-confident that his recommendations will correct my foot issues.
About Dr. Anthony Romano, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1285033431
Education & Certifications
- Franciscan Foot &amp;amp; Ankle Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romano works at
Dr. Romano has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Romano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.