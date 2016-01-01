See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Anthony Roohollahi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
Map Pin Small Charleston, WV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anthony Roohollahi, MD

Dr. Anthony Roohollahi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Roohollahi works at CAMC Pulmonology in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roohollahi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CAMC Pulmonology
    CAMC Pulmonology
3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste B16, Charleston, WV 25304
(304) 388-2303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC Women and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchoscopy
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchoscopy

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Anthony Roohollahi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831576578
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • West Virginia University - Critical Care Medicine
    Residency
    • Carolinas Medical Center - Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • Carolinas Medical Center - Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Roohollahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roohollahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roohollahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roohollahi works at CAMC Pulmonology in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Roohollahi’s profile.

    Dr. Roohollahi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roohollahi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roohollahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roohollahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

