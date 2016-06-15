Dr. Anthony Rousou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rousou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Rousou, MD
Dr. Anthony Rousou, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Baystate Medical Center.
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-5550Monday8:30am - 2:15pmTuesday8:30am - 2:15pmWednesday8:30am - 2:15pmThursday8:30am - 2:15pmFriday8:30am - 2:15pmSaturday8:30am - 2:15pmSunday8:30am - 2:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Baystate Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I was totally confident with Dr Rousou preforming the surgery. I had heard many good things about him from the hospital staff and those recommendations are always the most important.
About Dr. Anthony Rousou, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1871777102
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- NYU Medical Center
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
Dr. Rousou has seen patients for Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rousou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
