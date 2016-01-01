Dr. Anthony Sancetta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sancetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Sancetta, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Sancetta, DO
Dr. Anthony Sancetta, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine.
Dr. Sancetta works at
Dr. Sancetta's Office Locations
Central Florida Spine & Injury LLC1541 SE 17TH ST, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-5590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Sancetta, DO
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sancetta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sancetta accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sancetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sancetta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sancetta.
