Overview

Dr. Anthony Sandoval, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Sandoval works at North Valley Emergency Phys in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ, Avondale, AZ and Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.