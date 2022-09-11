Dr. Anthony Santorsola, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santorsola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Santorsola, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Santorsola, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kenmore, WA.
Dr. Santorsola works at
Locations
Kenmore Dentistry5723 NE Bothell Way Ste A, Kenmore, WA 98028 Directions (206) 426-1027
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
on time, gentle, thorough, explaining everything
About Dr. Anthony Santorsola, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1922101096
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santorsola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santorsola accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Santorsola using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Santorsola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santorsola works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Santorsola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santorsola.
