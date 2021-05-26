Overview of Dr. Anthony Sauerwein, MD

Dr. Anthony Sauerwein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Sauerwein works at Virtua Cardiology in Medford, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ and Columbus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.