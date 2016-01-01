Overview of Dr. Anthony Savino, MD

Dr. Anthony Savino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College.



Dr. Savino works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Morton Grove, IL with other offices in Boston, MA, Highland Park, IL, Glenview, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.