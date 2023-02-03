Overview of Dr. Anthony Schena, MD

Dr. Anthony Schena, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Schena works at Prosports Orthopedics, Cambridge, MA in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Brighton, MA, Chestnut Hill, MA and Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.