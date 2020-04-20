Dr. Schepsis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Schepsis, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Schepsis, MD
Dr. Anthony Schepsis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Schepsis works at
Dr. Schepsis' Office Locations
Beverly Hospital85 Herrick St, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-3040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Medical Building77 Herrick St Ste 201, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-3040
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Kept dislocating my knee as a child bounced around to a bunch of different sport medicine doctors. All seems hopeless until I met this doctor. He operated and fixed my knee now about 10 year later it is still perfect and couldn't be more happy. Would love to get other knee and shoulders done as my body loves to fall apart. This doctor is the best! Highly recommend
About Dr. Anthony Schepsis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1831147834
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Boston Med Ctr Boston U
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
