Overview of Dr. Anthony Schepsis, MD

Dr. Anthony Schepsis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Schepsis works at Beverly Hospital in Beverly, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Fracture Treatment, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.