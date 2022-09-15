See All General Surgeons in Greenville, SC
Dr. Anthony Scholer, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (2)
Overview

Dr. Anthony Scholer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. 

Dr. Scholer works at Cancer Institute MDC in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prisma Health Division of Surgical Oncology - Greenville
    890 W Faris Rd Ste 320, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal and Rectal Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Anthony Scholer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306105994
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scholer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scholer works at Cancer Institute MDC in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Scholer’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scholer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scholer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scholer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scholer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

