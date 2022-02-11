Overview of Dr. Anthony Scillia, MD

Dr. Anthony Scillia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Scillia works at Academy Orthopaedic Group LLC in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.