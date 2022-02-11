Dr. Anthony Scillia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scillia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Scillia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Scillia, MD
Dr. Anthony Scillia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Scillia works at
Dr. Scillia's Office Locations
Academy Orthopaedic Group LLC504 Valley Rd Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 446-7500
Computed Tomography At 111 Madison Ave111 Madison Ave Ste 408, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 446-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Ratings & Reviews
My son suffered a sports injury to his knee. Dr. Scillia was recommended by our pediatric orthopedic physician to perform the surgery. His diagnosis and surgery recommendation were absolutely spot-on. His staff at his office AND the surgery center were extremely kind, efficient, and helpful. Dr. Scillia is current on cutting edge research and procedures. And, to top it off, he helped me help my son manage his pain through OTC ibuprofen and acetaminophen and ice packs as I did not want my son taking opioids. My son is recovering very quickly and with very little pain and discomfort.
About Dr. Anthony Scillia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University - St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Georgetown University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Scillia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scillia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scillia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Scillia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scillia.
