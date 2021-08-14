Overview of Dr. Anthony Seaton, MD

Dr. Anthony Seaton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wake Forest University.



Dr. Seaton works at Regional Eye Center in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.