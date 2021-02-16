See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Anthony Shen, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (16)
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Shen, MD

Dr. Anthony Shen, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.

Dr. Shen works at PULMONARY & CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suburban Chest and Sleep Specialists
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 315A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Parkland Health Center - Farmington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 16, 2021
    andrea rothbart — Feb 16, 2021
    About Dr. Anthony Shen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831160761
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shen works at PULMONARY & CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Shen’s profile.

    Dr. Shen has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

