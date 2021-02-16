Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Shen, MD
Dr. Anthony Shen, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Dr. Shen's Office Locations
Suburban Chest and Sleep Specialists3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 315A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The BEST. He is kind, capable, assuring. I am so lucky to have him as a Doctor.
About Dr. Anthony Shen, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1831160761
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Shen has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.