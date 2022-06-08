Overview

Dr. Anthony Sifonios, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Maywood, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School, Newark, Nj and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.



Dr. Sifonios works at Avant Pain in Maywood, NJ with other offices in Millburn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.