Dr. Anthony Sifonios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Sifonios, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Maywood, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School, Newark, Nj and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Locations
Avant Pain255 W Spring Valley Ave Ste 200, Maywood, NJ 07607 Directions (973) 671-4982Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Avant Pain235 Millburn Ave Ste 102, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 671-4982
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw this doctor a few times and via telemed as well.
About Dr. Anthony Sifonios, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center, Pain Medicine
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School - Anesthesiology
- Mountainside Hospital
- New Jersey Medical School, Newark, Nj
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sifonios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sifonios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sifonios has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sifonios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sifonios speaks Greek.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sifonios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sifonios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sifonios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sifonios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.