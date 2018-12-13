Dr. Anthony Simchak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Simchak, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Simchak, MD
Dr. Anthony Simchak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Dr. Simchak's Office Locations
American Health Network of Indiana LLC8607 E US Highway 36 Ste 100, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 875-0084
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simchak is a very thorough doctor. He also listens and answers your questions. He truly cares about his patient’s wellbeing. He is the best doctor I have ever dealt with and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Anthony Simchak, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Neurology
Dr. Simchak works at
