Overview of Dr. Anthony Smeglin, MD

Dr. Anthony Smeglin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Smeglin works at Virtua Cardiology in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.