Dr. Anthony Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Smith, MD
Dr. Anthony Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Office170 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 104, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 967-5848SaturdayClosed
Office1054 Center Dr Ste 5, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 623-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found him to be compassionate and understanding. He answered all my questions, did not rush me and was very reassuring. Jamie - Somerset, KY
About Dr. Anthony Smith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
