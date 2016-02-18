Overview

Dr. Anthony Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Augusta University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.



Dr. Smith works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.