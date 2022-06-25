Overview of Dr. Anthony Spadaro, MD

Dr. Anthony Spadaro, MD is a Pulmonologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Spadaro works at Spadaro and Margolis Mds in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.