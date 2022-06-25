Dr. Anthony Spadaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spadaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Spadaro, MD is a Pulmonologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Spadaro's Office Locations
Spadaro and Margolis Mds373 Route 111 Ste 5, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-8481
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Spadaro’s for years. He has always been great at treating my problems. I have recently started seeing his PA Pamela who is also great. She is lovely, knowledgeable, and compassionate. Randi at the front desk is the kind of person you want to see when you’re not feeling well. She’s always smiling, friendly, and remembers my name. I’m always happy to see her. Jen who sits to her right not so much. She makes me feel like I’m bothering her, and it’s an inconvenience to have to look away from her cell phone. Sometimes she doesn’t bother to look at me when I’m leaving and always has a bad attitude. Stephanie is another asset, she is warm, friendly and makes me feel at ease. I always prefer her the the other female assistant Katrina. If you’re lucky enough to get Stephanie and the you don’t have to deal with Jen it’s a great visit. If you get Katrina and have to suffer Jen not so much. I’d give him 5 starts if it weren’t for those two.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spadaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spadaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spadaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spadaro has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spadaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spadaro speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Spadaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spadaro.
